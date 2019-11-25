No Winter Move For Manchester United Target Sancho

England Man Criticised By Dortmund Fans

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has told Borussia Dortmund he isn’t looking to leave the club in January.

The 19-year-old was linked last summer with interest from the Red Devils; however, Dortmund insisted he was going nowhere in the last close season and according to The Athletic, Sancho has told the Bundesliga side he isn’t interested in a move halfway through the season.

But Sancho has been criticised for his performances this season by Dortmund fans. He was substituted after just 36 minutes of a disappointing match against Bayern Munich that saw Dortmund beaten 4-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The criticism is that Sancho has his head elsewhere and it was for this reason that Dortmund approached him to clarify his situation.

A summer move still looks to be on the cards with Manchester United at the front of the queue.

Follow @footie_gossip









