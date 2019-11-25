David Moyes Linked With Everton Return

Silva Future Hanging By A Thread

David Moyes looks set to return as Everton manager more than six years after he left Goodison Park.

The Toffees were beaten 2-0 at home by fellow strugglers Norwich City on Saturday, a result that leaves Everton just four points above the drop zone.

After the match angry supporters confronted majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright to demand action. The club’s board met on Saturday evening to discuss the future of current manager Marco Silva, but while the 42-year-old has received a temporary reprieve Moyes is being tipped to take over in the coming weeks.

The Scot left Everton in 2013 to take over at Manchester United after 11 years in charge of the Toffees. However, he left after just ten months at Old Trafford and has since had unsuccessful stints at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham United. He left the Hammers at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Kenwright’s instinct is to stick with Silva for the time being and the Portugese is still likely to be in charge when Everton take on high-flying Leicester City on Sunday. However, it would be no surprise if behind-the-scenes moves lead to Moyes being in charge for the Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool at Anfield a week on Wednesday.

Follow @footie_gossip









