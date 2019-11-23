Manchester United Dealt Blow Over Haaland

Leipzig Have First Shout

Manchester United face disappointment in their pursuit of RB Salzburg striker Erland Braut Haaland with the news he could be off to the Bundesliga next summer.

United are one of a large number of top European clubs who have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old this season. Reports from Austria claim Haaland could leave Salzburg in a deal worth €100 million (currently worth around £85 million).

However, Salzburg – like Bundesliga side RB Leipzig – are owned by the Red Bull drinks company. There have been numerous transfers between the two clubs – including one-time Manchester United transfer target Dayot Upamecano. Since 2011 there have been no fewer than 17 transfers between the two clubs. It appears there is an agreement between the two clubs for Haaland to join the German club next summer for a fixed fee of €25 million.

The move would meet with the agreement of Haaland’s father, former Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City defender Alf Inge Haaland. He believes a step up to the Premier League might be too much so early in his son’s career. A switch to Leipzig wouldn’t be as great a problem.

Leipzig have an issue with current United target Timo Werner who will have one year left on his contract at the end of the season. He could be on his way – possibly to Old Trafford – with Haaland set to replace him at Leipzig.

All of this means United face rejection over Haaland. But they could land Werner – a striker who is just 23 years old but has scored 11 goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

