Manchester United Still Searching For New Striker

Available Targets May Be Difficult To Come By

Manchester United are still expected to be in the market for a front-man in January but they have yet to complete a three-man shortlist. That’s despite Anthony Martial’s upturn in form and the Red Devils constantly being linked with Juventus front-man Mario Mandzukic.

United have seen results improve since Martial’s return from injury. The Frenchman has scored three goals in seven games since his comeback last month. Perhaps more importantly, United have won four of those games with two draws and one defeat.

The Evening Standard lists a number of potential new signings in January with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, RB Leipzig’s Erling Braut Haaland, Richarlison of Watford and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson all being touted as potential new arrivals.

The paper adds that Manchester United will give the green light to sign any potential summer strikers that become available in January. However, none of the four-named players are expected to be sold by their respective clubs in the winter market.

Only Mandzukic is likely to be available. But he is 33 years old and hasn’t played a single minute of football for Juventus so far this season. Nor is he training with the Juventus first team having been banished to train alone. Reports from Italy claim United want the Croatian in December in order for him to at least train with them before formally becoming a United player on 1 January. But he will still be short of match fitness and could be as much as a month away from challenging for a first-team place.

