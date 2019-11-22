Arsenal Midfielder Torreira Refuses To Talk Down January Move

Uruguayan Coy Over Future

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira hasn’t ruled out a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

The Uruguay international has started just four of the Gunners’ 12 Premier League matches so far this season and has been linked with a move to Italy with Napoli and AC Milan both being linked.

But speaking to the Sport 860 radio station in his homeland, Torreira refused to play down talk of a January transfer.

“Today Arsenal needs me to be focused. I can’t start talking about another team,” he said.

“I need to be focused and when the transfer window arrives we will see what will happen.

“I don’t know what can happen in the future.”

However, he revealed a desire to play for Argentine side Boca Juniors at some stage of his career.

“I wish I could play in Boca. It’s a dream that I have for what that institution represents,” the 23-year-old added. Expect such a move to come much later in his career given the disparity between wages in Argentina and those in the Premier League or Serie A.

Unai Emery’s decision to play Torreira in a more advanced role is believed to be the source of his disgruntlement.

