Tottenham Hotspur Appoint Jose Mourinho As Manager

Portugese Coach Replaces Sacked Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. He replaces Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked by Spurs on Tuesday night.

Mourinho had been out of management since he was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018. But he joins a Spurs side that has made a poor start to the season. The north London club lie in 14th place in the Premier League table with just three wins from their opening 12 league games. The side also suffered a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Speaking on his appointment, Mourinho said: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Mourinho’s contract with Tottenham runs to the end of the 2022-23 season. Spurs will be third Premier League side he has managed following United and two stints at Chelsea.

