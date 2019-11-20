Manchester United Watching Reading Star Loader

Loader On United Radar

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Reading striker Danny Loader. The 19-year-old has scored once in 29 appearances for the Royals since making his debut for the Championship side in 2017.

However, Loader is out of contract at the end of the season and could sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January. Juventus are also believed to be monitoring his progress.

“There are ongoing discussions between the club, him, his agent and his family,” said Reading boss Mark Bowen.

“He is very happy with his football and yes he wants more game time but he is a great professional, has a smile on his face and works hard. That’s all I can ask for.

“He is a confident lad and has got a talent. At times he will be down but he has to be patient and he will get his chance.”

Just 11 of Loader’s 29 appearances for the Royals has come as a member of the starting eleven. This season he has started just twice with four appearances coming off the bench.

