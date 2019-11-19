Manchester United News: Pogba, Fernandes

Pogba Wants Juve Return

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would prefer a move back to Juventus rather than join Real Madrid.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport claims an operation to secure Pogba’s signature next summer will begin in the next few weeks. It adds that the France World Cup winner has already decided he wants to leave Old Trafford. He wouldn’t say no to Real Madrid but he prefers a move back to Juve, the club where he played from 2012 to 2016.

Talks between United and Juventus are expected to begin over the next two or three weeks. The principal discussion will be over Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic. The 33-year-old is expected to join United in the January transfer window although they want him to train with them in December. The Croatian hasn’t played a single minute for Juventus this season and is currently training away from the rest of the first team.

Tuttosport believes Manchester United are now open to a move for Pogba – something they were dead against when Real Madrid came calling in the summer.

New Link With Fernandes

Manchester United are being linked once again with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international was linked extensively with the Red Devils last season and it was a surprise when he chose to remain with the Portugese side.

But Sporting have €65 million worth of debts they need to clear and could be forced to sell Fernandes in January to help balance the books.

United want Fernandes to replace the departed Ander Herrera. However, they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur who are keen on Fernandes replacing Christian Eriksen whose contract expires in the summer.

Fernandes has scored nine goals in 17 appearances for Sporting so far this season. Last week he spoke of having “dreams to fulfil” in a sign he wants to leave the club.

