Arsenal Scouts To Watch Szobosalzai

Hungarian Wanted In January

Arsenal scouts will watch Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai as the Gunners begin their search for a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Arsenal already this season. Football Gossip reported at the start of last month that the Gunners were already keeping tabs on him.

Szoboszlai is expected to be involved in Hungary’s Euro 2020 group match with Wales in Cardiff this evening. He is being seen as a contender to replace Xhaka who is expected to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window. The Switzerland international hasn’t played for the club since his clash with fans on being substituted in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last month.

But Arsenal will face competition from other Premier League clubs who have been alerted to Szoboszlai following his performances for his club RB Salzburg in the Champions League. Serie A sides Inter Milan and Juventus are also believed to be interested.

Salzburg are expected to play hardball over a January move and aren’t expected to sanction any exit before the end of the season.

Follow @footie_gossip









